JeffCo Commissioner David Carrington announces run for AL governor

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.

Carrington, commission president, announced his plans to run for governor at Vulcan Park and Museum and laid out his four-point vision for the state, which includes restoring the public’s trust in leadership, upgrading the state’s education system and unlocking jobs.

Prior to his role on the commission, Carrington served on the Vestavia Hills City Council. He is also the president of RacingUSA.com and served as president of WDC Systems and a vice president of Parisian.

