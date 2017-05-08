Road closures in Tuscaloosa, including University Blvd.

The City of Tuscaloosa says beginning on Monday, several road and lane closures will affect Tuscaloosa drivers.



University Boulevard from east of 2nd Avenue East to Bryant Drive will be closed Monday, May 8 until Monday, May 29. Traffic will be able to access businesses in the area affected by the closure. This is on the east side of The University of Alabama campus, in the same stretch of road that has been affected by lane closures since March. This area is undergoing improvements, including re-paving and the addition of new sidewalks and medians.



Colonial Drive NE between 25th Avenue East and Sunset Drive NE will be closed 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 8. This is for minor utility repairs.



The two right lanes on 15th Street westbound will be closed between Hackberry Lane and 10th Avenue on Tuesday, May 9, 6:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. for water main maintenance being performed by the city.



Loop Road at the intersection of Cherokee Hills and 32nd Avenue East will be closed 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10. This is for minor utility repairs.

