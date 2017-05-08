Tuscaloosa community meeting held Monday on proposed Lurleen Wallace Blvd. construction

The Tuscaloosa community has an opportunity on Monday to learn more about proposed changes to one of the area’s most heavily-traveled roads, Lurleen Wallace Blvd.



The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will hold a come-and-go meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse Annex. The public can learn about planned changes and give input.



Plans for the road include removing parallel parking spots along Lurleen Wallace Blvd. and relocating spots to cross streets. Removing the parallel spots would make room for a new turning lane.



Plans also call for eliminating some of the traffic light stop-and-go on the road.



An ALDOT spokesperson says the heavy traffic along Lurleen Wallace Blvd., a recent increase in this traffic, and safety concerns are reasons behind the planned changes.



ALDOT says construction should begin during the upcoming winter, after the 2017 football season.

