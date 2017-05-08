Road Warrior: Montevallo "Streetscape Project" now underway on Main Street

If you’ve driven through Montevallo on Main Street lately, you may have noticed it’s getting a facelift.



The city’s “Streetscape Project” is underway downtown. Crews are installing sidewalks, new traffic signals, new asphalt, and updating parking spaces, among other updated features. Work started in January and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Right now, crews are finishing up on the eastern side of Main Street.



A resident we spoke with said the construction is a growing pain, but a welcome one.



“I’m hoping that the beautiful case that happens is that it’s really going to attract other people to Montevallo, businesses whereas things like that,” said Maya McClain. “You know, sometimes change is inevitable.”



One of the biggest updates is that the perpendicular parking will be changed to parallel on both sides of Main Street. Drivers will no longer have a blind spot when leaving a parking space on Main Street and merging into traffic.



“The changes in parking is to ensure that our downtown is safe, not only for our pedestrians but also our drivers,” said Sarah Hogan, the Executive Director of Montevallo Main Street. “Currently the angle of our downtown parking makes it difficult to view traffic, the new parking will ensure the angle makes it easy for drivers to safely enter traffic.”



