Mother of Cullman HS baseball player killed in wreck files wrongful death lawsuit

Authorities have identified the teenager killed in a wreck as a sophomore baseball player at Cullman High School.

Curtis Wilson, 15, was killed around 6 p.m. on May 6 in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 222.

Wilson's mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Cullman City Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Patterson released a statement saying Wilson’s death left the school with a “very heavy heart.”

“It is impossible to understand when a life is taken at such a young age, and words can’t express what we all feel,” Patterson said. “The loss of this young man will be felt throughout the Cullman community for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Grief counselors are available to students at Cullman High School.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the wreck is still under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.

ALEA troopers will turn the case over to the Cullman District Attorney once it is complete.

