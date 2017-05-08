Cullman High School baseball player killed in fatal wreck

Authorities have identified the teenager killed in a wreck over the weekend as a sophomore baseball player at Cullman High School.

Curtis Wilson, 15, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 22.

Cullman City Schools Superintendent Dr. Susan Patterson released a statement Monday morning saying Wilson’s death left the school with a “very heavy heart.”

“It is impossible to understand when a life is taken at such a young age, and words can’t express what we all feel,” she said. “The loss of this young man will be felt throughout the Cullman community for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Grief counselors will be available to students at Cullman High School.

The wreck is still under investigation.

