Mickey: A sunny beginning for our new workweek

We are expecting another day filled with sunshine. After a chilly morning with temps in the 40s to 50s, look for highs today to make it into the upper 70s to low 80s with winds out of the northwest at around 5 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 50s and light winds.

We will likely hold onto mostly clear skies and warming temperatures through Thursday. Thursday afternoon should be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs soaring into the upper 80s.

Friday brings our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms followed by slightly cooler air.

A few showers may linger through Saturday morning, then look for decreasing clouds.

Dry weather should take us through the rest of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the 50s.

Have a nice Monday!

