Grocery shopping tips

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Grocery stores spend time and money learning about our shopping habits, using this information to get you to buy and spend more. Grocery stores have made nearly $650 billion in 2015 with this information. Now we have some tips to save you money.

Ever found yourself in the middle of a store aisle looking at dozens of brands of the same item? It’s easy to grab the first thing you see, but that can cost you more. The most expensive products are typically placed at eye level. You can find the less expensive brands on the bottom or top shelves.

When trying to get the most out of your money, be sure to check the size and price of a product. A 64-ounce bottle of ketchup on sale for $3.49 may seem like a good deal, but when compared to a 38-ounce bottle at $1.99, you will actually be paying more per ounce for the bigger bottle on sale.

And when stores have purchase limits on items to limit how much a customer can purchase, it may seem like it is a hot commodity, but sometimes it is just a mind trick. The item may not be very popular, but the wording is an incentive to get you to buy it before it runs out.

The clearance carts are always messy making customers steer clear of them. But if you have the patience, you can dig through the carts to find good deals worth searching for.

