Grocery shopping tips

The University of Alabama and the city of Tuscaloosa both have ongoing road projects happening this week that could affect your daily drive.More >>
The University of Alabama and the city of Tuscaloosa both have ongoing road projects happening this week that could affect your daily drive.More >>
Temperatures are already soaring into the lower 80s Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.More >>
Temperatures are already soaring into the lower 80s Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.More >>
Grocery stores spend time and money learning about our shopping habits, using this information to get you to buy and spend more.More >>
Grocery stores spend time and money learning about our shopping habits, using this information to get you to buy and spend more.More >>
Birmingham police are at the scene of a two-year-old who was shot in the hand.More >>
Birmingham police are at the scene of a two-year-old who was shot in the hand.More >>
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.More >>
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.More >>