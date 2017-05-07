Wes: Plan on a chilly start to the work-week with hot/humid weather returning by Wednesday

REST OF TONIGHT: The dry air is making for another cool and crisp evening across the area. The sky remains crystal clear and I think here is a good chance we will see some 40s on the map in the morning, especially along and north of I-20. So I would hang on to the long sleeves for at least one more morning. Temperatures will quickly rebound into the middle 70s by mid-morning tomorrow, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

MUGGY AIR RETURNS: Time to get the swimming pools ready! Temperatures will be on the rise this week and we will have highs in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The one big change beginning on Tuesday will be the rise in moisture levels. This will make it feel increasingly muggy by mid-week. The sky will remain partly to mostly sunny through Wednesday, with no rain expected.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN THURSDAY: A storm system currently over the southwest United States will impact our region beginning late Thursday night. This will bring our next big chance for rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Right now I’m not too concerned about a major severe weather threat, although we could see gusty winds. Hopefully, the timing won’t change because as of right now, this system looks to move out just in time for the weekend. Mickey will be in with our next LIVE update beginning at 4 a.m. on WBRC.

