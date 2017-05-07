ALDOT working on several road projects

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on several road projects on different interstates and highways this week that could interrupt your commute.

ALDOT provided the following itinerary:

Work on I-20/59, I-65, I-459, I-20, and I-22

On Sunday, May 7, beginning at 8 p.m., ALDOT will begin repairs to the guardrail located in the following locations and this work may require a closure of the outside (right) and the inside (left) lanes at various times and locations in the area where guardrail repairs are being made.

I-20/59 – on the outside (right) and inside (left median) shoulders in the northbound/eastbound and southbound/westbound directions from the Tuscaloosa County Line in Bessemer to the I-459 Interchange North (Exit 137) in Trussville.

I-65 – on the outside (right) and inside (left median) shoulders in the northbound and southbound directions from the Shelby County Line in Hoover to the Walkers Chapel Road. Interchange (Exit 267) in Fultondale.

I-459 – on the outside shoulders and median in the northbound and southbound directions from the I-59 interchange in Bessemer to the I-59 interchange in Trussville.

I-20 – on the outside shoulders and median in the eastbound and westbound directions from the I-59 interchange in Birmingham to the St. Clair County Line in Leeds.

I-22 – on the outside shoulders and median in the westbound and eastbound directions from the I-65 Interchange in Birmingham to the Walker County Line in Quinton/West Jefferson. This work may require a closure of the outside (right) and the inside (left) lanes at various times and locations in the area where guardrail repairs are being made.

Upon completion of all guardrail repairs on the outside (right) shoulders, the repairs will move to the inside (left) median shoulders in both the northbound/eastbound and southbound/westbound directions, which will require the inside (left) travel lane and shoulder to be closed in areas where the guardrail repairs are being made.

Work on I-22 and I-65

On Tuesday, May 9 the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin bridge repairs on the I-22 eastbound exit ramps to I-65 north and south and on the I-65 northbound exit ramp to I-22 westbound in Fultondale. This work will consist of the following lane closures:

Tuesday, May 9

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Work will be on the I-22 eastbound exit ramp to I-65 northbound. The left lane will be closed until noon. The right lane will remain open but narrowed to allow adequate room for workers’ safety.

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Work will be on the I-22 eastbound exit ramp to I-65 northbound. The operation moves from the left lane to having the right lane closed (left lane open) until 5 p.m. The left lane will remain open but narrowed to allow adequate room for workers’ safety.

8 a.m. to 8 a.m. (May 9)

Work will be on the I-22 eastbound exit ramp to I-65 southbound. The left lane will be closed until 8 a.m. May 10 to allow for curing of the concrete repairs. The right lane will remain open but narrowed to allow adequate room for workers’ safety

Wednesday, May 10

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Work will be on the I-65 northbound exit ramp to I-22 westbound. The right lane will be closed until noon. The left lane will remain open but narrowed to allow adequate room for workers’ safety.

12 p.m. (May 10) to 7 a.m. (May 11)

Work will be on the I-65 northbound exit ramp to I-22 westbound. The right lane will be closed until 7 a.m. May 11 to allow for curing of the concrete repairs. The left lane will remain open but narrowed to allow adequate room for workers’ safety.

8 a.m. to 8 a.m. (May 11)

Work will be on the I-22 eastbound exit ramp to I-65 southbound. The operation moves from the left lane to having the right lane closed until 8 a.m. on May 12 to allow for ongoing demolition and for curing of the concrete repairs. The left lane will remain open but narrowed to allow adequate room for workers’ safety.

Thursday, May 11

7 a.m.

I-65 northbound exit ramp to I-22 westbound, all work complete and all lanes open.

Work continues on the I-22 eastbound exit ramp to I-65 southbound until 8 a.m. on May 12.

All lanes will be opened no later than 12 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Work on I-65 northbound and southbound

On Sunday, May 7 the Alabama Department of Transportation will continue patching the rough pavement on I-65 southbound and northbound from Warrior (MP 283.9) to Gardendale (MP 271.6). This work will require the outside (right) and middle lanes to be closed in the area where repairs are being made. The anticipated schedule is as follows:

Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. thru Monday, May 8 at 5 a.m.

The operation will be on I-65 southbound, from Milepost 282.6 to approximately Milepost 281.3 in Warrior. This work will require the outside (right) and the middle lane to be closed in the area where repairs are being made.

Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. thru Tuesday, May 9 at 5 a.m.

The operation will be on I-65 northbound, from Milepost 283.7 to Milepost 283.9, the Blount County Line in Warrior. This work will require the outside (right) and the middle lane to be closed in the area the repairs are being made.

Tuesday, May 9 at 8 p.m. thru Friday, May 12 at 5 a.m.

The operation will be on I-65 southbound, from Milepost 281.3 to Milepost 271.6, Warrior to Gardendale. This work will require the outside (right) and the middle lane to be closed in the area where repairs are being made.

This pavement repair operation is expected to be completed by Friday morning 8 a.m, dependent on weather conditions and work progress.

US 78 eastbound work

On Monday, May 8 the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin bridge rail repairs on US 78 eastbound at the bridge located between 2nd Street West and Pratt Highway. This work will be as follows:

Monday thru Friday (May 8 thru May 12) from 9 a.m. thru 4 p.m.

US 78 eastbound outside (right) lane will be closed at various times to allow for workers to pour concrete and set the rail. The contractor will restrict the lane closures to the minimum time possible.

The work in the eastbound direction should be completed in one week, dependent on weather conditions and work progress.

After the work is completed in the eastbound direction, similar bridge rail repairs will be made in the westbound direction.

