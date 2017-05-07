Miles College wins SIAC baseball title

Miles finished its undefeated run through the 2017 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship with a 13-8, come-from-behind win over upstart LeMoyne-Owen Sunday afternoon at Lake Olmstead Stadium in Augusta, GA.

A six-run eighth inning helped erase an 8-6 deficit. Alex Bentley’s two-run single scored Ryan Bargery and Tournament MVP Xavius Burden to give the Golden Bears (31-19) the lead for good. Christopher Elias (6-2), who came in to relieve starter William Donahoo, picked up the win - his second of the tournament.

Burden threw two scoreless frames, finishing with a strikeout that sent the team into a frenzy at the pitcher's mound and secured the school's first-ever SIAC Tournament title and trip the NCAA Division II South Region Tournament.

The Golden Bears are 31-19 this season under first-year head coach Matthew "Ty" Roberts.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.