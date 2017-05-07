Tire issues cost Earndhart, Jr. at Talladega

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. came into Talladega sitting just outside the poll and with less than 15 laps left the race-favorite gave fans something to cheer about in his second to last run at Talladega.

"No emotion, just frustrated in how the race went," Earnhardt Jr. said.

Junior sat in third place but tire issues forced him to pit twice in the final 14 laps.

"I thought I felt something under the caution, I thought I had a flat tire, but I'm glad I got out of there when I did because it would have came off in the race and I wouldn't have made it to the end," Junior added.

The six-time Talladega winner finished in 22nd. Overall, a frustrating race after he experienced similar tire issues in Atlanta two months ago.

"Somethings changed in the combination with the gun and the glue or whatever, I don't know what it is but guys are getting on it and trying to figure it out. I don't know what else we can do, it's frustrating for my guys and they feel responsible," said Junior.

Junior will race at Talladega one more time this fall before he retires at the end of the season.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.