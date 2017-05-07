5 Alabamians attend National Muslim Advocacy Day in D.C.

Five Alabamians traveled to Washington, D.C. for the third annual National Muslim Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill.

The trip was led by the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The state delegates joined more than 400 people from 30 states for meetings with members of congress and staff.

Fostering relationships between the lawmakers and the Muslim community was one for the reasons for participating, says Ream Shoreibah, CAIR-AL communications director. She says the local chapter met with six out of nine Alabama lawmakers or their staff.

“We hope that next year we can have meetings with all nine,” Shoreibah said.

The meetings allowed lawmakers to hear from their Muslim constituents directly about policies impacting the community.

“They were very interested in knowing how these policies acts affected us as Alabama constituents in our daily life,” she said. “I felt it was important to make these policies and issues come out of the paper – be more than an abstraction on paper and bring them to life through the stories we had to tell.”

They asked that the Muslim Ban not be supported, that undocumented young people brought to the U.S. as children be protected, and for support of a pair of bills (S. 411 and H.R. 1498) called “The End Racial and Religious Profiling Act of 2017.”

“It would be unrealistic in this political climate to think we would reach an agreement with all of our members of congress on the specific acts, but we feel that we achieved very important goals of helping them feel better educated about what their Muslim constituents face every day,” Shoreibah explained.

