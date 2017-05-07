Wes: Hang on to the long sleeves for one more morning

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: It has been a picture-perfect weekend across our area, with a very dry air mass in place. This will make for another cool evening, with temperatures bottoming out near 50 degrees. There will be lots of 40s on the map across northern locations, so I’d hang onto that long sleeve pullover for one more morning. The beautiful weather will continue throughout the day tomorrow, with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

MUGGY AIR RETURNS: Time to get the swimming pools ready! Temperatures will be on the rise this week and we will have highs in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The one big change beginning on Tuesday will be the rise in moisture levels. This will make it feel increasingly muggy by mid-week. Our weather will remain dry, with lots of sunshine and no rain expected through Wednesday.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN THURSDAY: A storm system currently over the southwest United States will impact our region beginning late Thursday night.This will bring our next big chance for rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Right now I’m not too concerned about a major severe weather threat, although we could see gusty winds. Hopefully, the timing won’t change because as of right now, this system looks to move out just in time for the weekend. I will be sharing updates beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. You can also keep up with the latest updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

