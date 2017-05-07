Man critically injured in shooting outside Bessemer nightclub

A man is in critical condition after being shot several times outside a Bessemer nightclub, according to police.

Sgt. Cortice Miles said the shooting happened in the 900 block of 19th Street North at The Place a 2 a.m. Sunday. When officers responded, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital.

Investigators identified a suspect and took them into custody a few hours later. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say a party was going on inside the club but do not think it is related to the shooting outside.

