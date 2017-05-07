Deputies: Man, 43, missing in Shelby County

Deputies in Shelby County are searching for a missing 43-year-old man.

Investigators say Timothy Norwood was last seen Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at Beechwood Trail in Dunnavant. He was wearing a red shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Authorities say his vehicle was found near Mimosa Road and Arlington Drive.

Anyone who knows where Norwood is should call deputies at 205-669-4181 or 911

