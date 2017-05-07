Fred: Sunny Sunday continues

A surface front moved into Northeast Alabama this morning and continues moving south toward the Gulf Coast. The system will dissipate later tonight leaving behind a northwest wind flow and slightly cooler early morning lows Monday morning as compared to Sunday.

No precipitation is expected along or ahead of the front which will produce only a few clouds as it traverses the state. Another pleasant afternoon will follow the frontal passage with mild temperatures, light northerly breezes and dry air.

A warming trend will continue on Monday as high pressure builds strength over the Southeast. The weather pattern remains stagnant through the middle of the week as the ridge remains anchored in place until the next weather disturbance approaches from The West, resulting in dry, warm conditions across the area through Wednesday and most of the day Thursday as well. Eventually, the system will move out of Texas and into the Southeast Thursday night and Friday. Showers and storms are likely to continue through Thursday night through Saturday morning.

