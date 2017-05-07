Suspect in custody after 10-hour manhunt in Chilton Co.

A ten-hour manhunt in Chilton County ended around 8:30 a.m. Sunday with one suspect in custody.

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Saturday night that deputies were searching for Shane Luker, who was involved in a shooting earlier in the evening.

The post did not say where that shooting happened or give any information about the victim's condition.

Deputies had dog teams and multiple agencies searching for Luker in Verbena near the Autauga/Chilton County line, according to the post.

