UAPD: 1 person shot in Tuscaloosa

The University of Alabama Police Department says there is now no threat to the campus following an early morning shooting.

The department responded to reports of one person shot on 7th Avenue and Paul W. Bryant Drive. It sent out an alert warning those on campus to stay indoors as officers investigated the incident.

Investigators now believe that the shooting was an isolated incident, but warned people to remain cautious.

The shooting is still under investigation.

