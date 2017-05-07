Fred: Plenty of Sunday sunshine

A cold front extends across Northeast Alabama but moisture is very limited. Winds will shift to the north behind the front allowing temperatures to drop into the Upper Forties to lower Fifties although a few locations in Northeast Alabama have fallen into the Lower Forties. With sunshine, temperatures warm into the 70s this afternoon.

A warming trend will continue on Sunday as the trough over the East Coast gradually moves away from The Southeast. The weather won't change much day-to-day aside from a gradual warming trend eventually topping out in the upper eighties as a ridge of high pressure remains in place over the South Central section of the country. The warm, dry conditions will persist through at least Wednesday. Another weather disturbance finally reaches our region Thursday and Friday with showers and thunderstorms returning Thursday night and Friday, with some shower activity continuing into Friday night. Highs will drop around 10 degrees by the beginning of next weekend with highs in the 70s and lows back in the Fifties. Great day for the race at Talladega with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

