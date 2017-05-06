Mourners pay final respects to Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton

Fairfield's fire chief Kevin Sutton was laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

Almost a week ago, Sutton was killed in a wreck on Interstate 59. Several people spoke about the impact that Chief Sutton made during his time here on earth.

It was a mournful service that made people leave thankful they knew a man they say had so much value and valor.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell, Fairfield Mayor Edward May, members of Fairfield Fire Department and Birmingham Fire Department are just a few of the people to spoke about Chief Sutton.

Some spoke of his courage and the sacrifices he made for his job day in and day out for over 24.

They mostly spoke about just how much his presence will be greatly missed.

"It doesn't take all day to recognize sunshine and that is the type of character and shine that exhibited about chief Sutton," May said.

Chief Sutton's wife and daughter were injured in the crash and both had to be hospitalized. His wife was able to attend the funeral.

