Jill: If you loved the weather we had Saturday, you'll love the weather Sunday

Showers continue to fizzle out and there is only a 10 percent chance for a passing shower for counties along Highway 278 tonight.

Milder tonight than compared to last night and temperatures will range in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Sunday morning.

Despite a weak cold front passing by tonight, you’ll hardly notice a difference tomorrow other than the fact that it won’t be as windy. The conditions outside will be perfect for Baron’s baseball, the Oak Mountain Spring State Fair and folks at the Geico 500 for example. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Temperatures moderate this week and by Tuesday will reach the middle 80s. Middle and upper 80-degree highs will be common on Wednesday and Thursday too.

NEXT RAIN/STORM CHANCE: Friday looks the wettest with rain and storms likely. This early out we are not sure if the activity will arrive late on Thursday night or hold off until Friday and we don’t know if the chance will taper off Friday night or Saturday morning. So if we don’t know exact timing then we definitely don’t know exact strength.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Looks more comfortable with temperatures back in the 70s for highs and dry weather taking over.

Tracking decaying showers on WBRC FOX6 News this evening,

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.