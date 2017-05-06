App helps parents recognize and monitor concussions

So many questions still surround concussions.

There is a lot of research being done to answer those questions. Now there is an app created by doctors called the Concussion Reignition and Response app to better help parents and coaches monitor and manage someone with a concussion.

Dr. Gerard Gioia is a Pediatric Neurologist that helped create the app. He says it is all to make sure parent make their child takes the necessary time needed to recover and that time span is different for every patient.

"Our biggest concern about a concussion is, is it going unrecognized and having multiple injuries," Dr. Gioia explained.

He wants parents to know if they have the slightest feeling their child had a concussion, they need to act and this app is a great way to start. Right when you select a 'new incident,’ the app starts asking questions either about symptoms the child tells the parent or ones that the child notices about the child.

"And you walk through that and it will tell you then if a concussion is suspected or not," Dr. Gioia stated.

It then gives them the guidelines on what you should and should not do but if it says you have a concussion the first thing you should do is see a doctor. Once you are back home it has a monitoring option allowing parents to make sure symptoms are not getting worse.

"You will see it will actually chart those for you so that you can go to your pediatrician and say you know over the last six hours this is how my youngster has described it," Dr. Gioia explained.

Sharing that live data with your doctor will help them make a better diagnosis and treatment plan for your child.

The Concussion Reignition and Response app is available for both android and iPhone devices.

