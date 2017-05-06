'It's going to be a large strain': JeffCo election officials prepare for summertime elections

Birmingham residents will visit polls twice in August.

First, votes will be cast in the primary for the special election for U.S. Senate on August 15. A week later, residents will be back to vote for mayor, city council and school board seats in the municipal elections on August 22.

“It’s going to be a large strain,” said Barry Stephenson, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars.

Planning in Stephenson’s office is underway for the pair of elections. He says running two elections within a week of each other stretches election personnel, equipment and materials.

“It’s going to be a lot to process in a short of time,” he said. Stephenson expects his staff will work weekends and late nights.

“You only get one shot at an election and you have to do it right. You don’t get a second chance. We’ve always gotten it right and we’ll get it right this time,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.