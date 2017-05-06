Jill: It won't be as cool tonight and a passing shower is possible

Temperatures are back in the 70s!

Sunshine has returned in full force today but the afternoon will end with passing clouds from north to south along with a chance for storms weakening to showers.

Cullman to Cherokee counties will see the activity arrive after 6 p.m. Cleburne to Marion counties will see a few showers after 7 p.m. A sprinkle or brief shower is possible as far south as Talladega by 9 p.m otherwise the activity fizzles out.

Dry the rest of tonight. Temperatures won’t be as cold as this morning so you won’t hear your heat kick on as much.

The weather for folks at the Baron’s game or Oak Mountain for the spring state fair or the Geico 500 looks superb! Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s and sunshine will be abundant on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: I expect a warming trend through the end of the week. Temperatures at night and during the day will be a little warmer in each day following. Temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday.

Our next rain and storm maker looks to arrive on Friday. It’s too early to know if we will be dealing with storms or strong storms.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Looks dry and pleasant as of now.

Tracking weakening showers on WBRC Fox 6 News at 9 p.m,

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.