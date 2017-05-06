Fred: Warmer weather on the way today

Moisture will continue to diminish for the most part as an area of low-pressure cycles off to the north and east. A few clouds will return to The Northeast mainly this afternoon and evening. We could still see a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm in the far northeast as this system passes through at the end of the departing system. Temperatures today are much warmer than Friday with highs ranging from 73-76 with the added sunshine although we will still be a few degrees below normal for early May.

The warming trend continues tomorrow as the area of low pressure and associated disturbance continues to pull away from our area. The weather pattern then becomes somewhat stagnant through midweek as a ridge of high pressure lingers over The Southeast bringing plenty of sunshine and increasingly warmer temperatures each afternoon. The dry, warm conditions across the region will eventually give way to an area of low pressure to our west. This disturbance will move into our area Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms are likely Thursday night into Friday.

