Mother's Day Delivery: One woman's mission

One woman in Birmingham is turning her heartache into help and hope for other mothers.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Tomeka Walker is giving out bags to new moms at UAB, Brookwood and Grandview Hospitals.

Inside the bags are prayer books, pillows for the babies and beauty supplies for mom.

Walker is providing these bags through her non-profit called Khairi and Little Angels.

It's named after her son Khairi who was born premature and died at 21 weeks old.

She understands what some of these new moms are going through.

"They are grief-stricken," said Walker, "To some women this is their first child and they want everything to be perfect, but to see a different side of it and to not be able to bring your child home or to have a baby that's in NICU and you don't know what one minute is or the next, it's important to have the emotional support."

We first introduced you to Walker last year when she started her non-profit group. You can read more of her story here: http://www.wbrc.com/story/31688045/woman-turns-her-tragedy-into-an-effort-to-help-others

