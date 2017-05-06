Fred: A cool beginning for the weekend

The area of low pressure continues moving east with temperatures warming a bit from yesterday with ample sunshine and highs back in the 73-76 degree range. Another disturbance will rotate through the area tonight with more clouds and a slight chance for a shower in extreme North Alabama. The system will move through quickly and sunny skies return by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be a little cooler in the north with locations in the central and southern sections of the region back in the 70-77 degree range. A ridge of high pressure builds across the central sections of the country during the early part of next week with temperatures continue to moderate each day with dry and mostly clear conditions.

There may be some increase in cloud cover Tuesday night but skies still remain mostly clear. Another system will begin to affect our region late next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms returning late Thursday and into Friday.

