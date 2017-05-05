Operation Eagle continues after Phase 1 helps drop violent crime by 21 percent

Birmingham Police say Operation Eagle worked and they're extending it another month.

“We want to reassure our citizens that we are not done,” said Lt. Sean Edwards with the Birmingham Police Department.

The police department will continue to crackdown down on crime and work to prevent it during the second phase of Operation Eagle.

“The reality is we had 21 percent decrease in violent crimes. There is a strong indicator that we have prevented a lot of serious incidents from happening. It definitely works," Edwards said.

Operation Eagle was one of the several initiatives the department implemented to be proactive fighting crime.

Police narcotics and detectives worked overtime and patrolled in areas where violent crimes have occurred. Police also set up a number of roads blocks.

“One of the things we say around here is that we are key on three... people, places, and behaviors. So we were in certain places, we were looking for certain people, participating in certain behaviors. We engaged and that way we were able to determine who was actually causing a lot of issues"

Lt. Sean Edwards said the police officers made thousands of business checks and came in contact with about 2,000 people in the community

Mayor William Bell wanting the work to continue. He said getting the guns off the streets is a start.

"We're not talking about legally owned guns, but for those individuals who have illegal guns and using those to commit crimes, we want them to know we are going to continue to get those guns off the street and anyone who's willing to commit such a crime off the street as well."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.