J-P: Warmer temperatures return this weekend

The weekend forecast is a winner! If you're heading to Talladega for the races, the weather will be picture perfect both Saturday and Sunday.

The weather will be clear later tonight with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s on Saturday. Expect a few clouds during the morning hours with breezy conditions during the day. We'll see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 74.

We'll see a bit of a warming trend next week. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 70s with temperatures rebounding into the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see a few showers in the forecast by late week.

