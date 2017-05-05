Pell City swears in new police chief - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pell City swears in new police chief

PELL CITY, AL (WBRC) -

Pell City has a new Chief of Police and he's no stranger to Birmingham.

Paul Irwin was officially sworn in Friday night as the new leader of the Pell City Police Department.

Before heading east he was the Commander of the West Precinct here in Birmingham.

