Cullman Co. traffic stop leads to arrest for meth trafficking

A traffic stop by a drug enforcement team in Cullman County led to the arrest of a Cullman woman on meth trafficking charges.

Agents with the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team pulled over 41-year-old Misti Sharee McClintock on Thursday, May 4.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies found 1.4 ounces of ICE/meth. Agents also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

McClintock was arrested and charged with meth trafficking, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Friday afternoon, she was being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with a $1 million bond.

“This is a good amount of meth that we were able to seize before it made into our community,” said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.

