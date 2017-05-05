Google Doc phishing scam: Are you at risk?

It looked innocent enough: emails from someone you know inviting you to access a Google Doc.

However, experts say it was actually a phishing scam dreamed up by a college student.

"We do believe it was a cyber security researcher who was behaving in a very unethical way," said Gary Warner, Director of Computer Forensics at UAB. "This time we think you're safe. Even if the guy had criminal intent, he's sure not going to do anything with it now because he's been outed."

By clicking "accept" on the Doc, what you were actually doing is giving a scammer access to your email and address book.

"What happened is now that app could read all of the addresses in your email box and send a copy of it to everyone you know."

Protecting yourself online:

Warner says this is a good reminder about cyber security.

In fact, authorities originally thought this email chain was designed to steal your information, in what's known as "password replay attack."

"So if the criminal has got your email address and your password, he could turn around and test that set of email addresses and passwords against all the other websites," said Warner.

For example, a site like Amazon that specifically asks for an email address and password. If you use the same password, as your email account, a hacker could gain access very easily.

That's why it's important to use different passwords for different sites and even occasionally change them.

Web Only Tip:

Warner also suggests using a password manager. That is software installed on your computer that generates complex passwords and keeps them encrypted on your computer. When you go to a website with a password, it will automatically log you in.

