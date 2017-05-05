Two units burned in fire at Center Point apartment complex - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two units burned in fire at Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) -

Center Point firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Shadowwood Circle Friday.

Responders say two units were burned. Firemen quickly got the flames under control and say no injuries have been reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

Birmingham firefighters assisted.

