Birmingham senator says outburst was being 'voice' for his district

A longtime state senator for Birmingham grabbed attention with his outburst during a budget debate Thursday in the Alabama State House.

“I’m not going to let them mess with us,” Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Birmingham Democrat, said on Friday.

His outburst included shouting “I’m sick of it and I want you to know it!”

Smitherman was speaking - or shouting - against a proposal to shift hundreds of thousands of dollars set aside for Birmingham and Jefferson County by a north Alabama senator.

“There were 511 different items in the budget. He could have gone anywhere,” Smitherman said.

Instead, his proposal prompted shouts from the typically soft spoken senator.

“Get off our backs,” Smitherman shouted during the debate.

“In this position, I represent 150,000 people. I’m their voice,” Smitherman said Friday.

