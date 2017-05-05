Tick season could be busier this year

A mild winter has set up the potential for a busy tick season in Alabama which in turn increases the potential for tick-borne illnesses.

“Take precautions when you are exposed to tall brush, tall grass, wooded areas with lots of leaves,” Dr. Edward Khan of the Jefferson County Health Department said.

“Alabama and the southeast do have cases of Lyme Disease, but it’s much more common in the northeast and Pacific northwest,” Dr. Khan said.

He advised regular use of insect repellent on skin and clothes, immediate showers after exposure to at-risk locations, and a thorough self-exam.

If you do find you have been exposed to a tick, he said it was not necessary to immediately contact a doctor unless you notice symptoms.

Tick-borne illnesses can prompt rashes, including the red “bullseye” rash seen in Lyme Disease cases.

Other symptoms can be fever, headache, joint pains, and fatigue.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.