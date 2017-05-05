New therapy helping children with peanut allergies

Eleven-year-old Mason Faulkner is one of the estimated six million children in the U.S. living with a peanut allergy.

“It's honestly really scary,” he says. “When I'm at the store, I'm always reading labels and at school if they have peanut butter and jelly, I have to ask for an alternative,” he explains.

“What happens with the families is a 24-7 vigilance they have to do with the children to protect them,” say Dr. Carolyn Comer with the Alabama Asthma and Allergy Center.

She says for years the standard of care was simply to avoid all peanuts.

But in October, she began administering what's called Peanut Oral Immunotherapy which introduces peanuts back into the patient's diet.

Starting with a small dose of peanut protein - usually about 2 micrograms - that dosage is slowly increased as the patient can tolerate it.

Dr. Comer stresses this must be done in a safe, controlled environment. “The goal is to reach, with the slow increase dosing, a total of 8 peanuts a day as their maintenance dose,” Comer says.

The therapy takes about 6 to 9 months to complete. But so far, Dr. Comer says her patients are responding well, including Mason Faulkner.

He's already looking forward to a peanut filled future.

“As soon as this is over and I am able to eat them, I'm going to buy one of those huge peanut butter chocolate bars and that's going to be the first thing I eat,” he says with a huge smile.

