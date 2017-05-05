Narcan not available over the counter in Alabama

Georgia is allowing the drug Narcan to be purchased over the counter from pharmacies. That is not currently an option in Alabama.

"It's really an epidemic. Folks are dying. I don't think anyone doesn't know someone who has an addiction or died of overdoses of opioids now,” said Rep. Allen Treadaway of Morris.

Treadaway, a Birmingham Police Officer, passed a bill two years ago which allows certain people to get the drug Narcan to help with overdoses. "Right now, anyone who has an addiction or struggling with opioid addiction can get it. A loved one. A friend of a friend who may have problem with addiction," Treadaway said.

But still, over the counter sales are not allowed in Alabama. Attorney General Steve Marshall says over the counter sales won't happen any time soon in the state. "The challenge for us is not so much enabling it to be out there but finding the funding to make sure it's found out there. It's an officer safety issue," said Marshall.

Treadaway said he believes over the counter sales would be the next step in possibly saving lives because he doesn't believe most people know it's accessible. "It truly has been referred to as an miracle drug. Reverses the respiratory failure of somebody who is in danger," said Treadaway.

