Bama Carry's president downplays lawmakers' claims they were threatened on group's Facebook page

Two Jefferson County lawmaker say they have been threatened over their opposition to removing the requirement for a conceal carry permit for gun owners.

McCalla Representative Allen Farley is a card carrying member of Bama Carry, a gun rights group.

"Astonishment. Absolute astonishment and some very serious concerns." Farley said.

Farley said a post on the Bama Carry Facebook page was aimed at him and fellow lawmaker Allen Treadaway of Morris.

"If they had to deal with our founders, who would have demonstrated the 2nd in action, they'd both be garden fodder now. It's not a threat. It's a practical application of the 2A for those that don't understand it. Besides, who doesn't love a good garden," the post said.

"Who doesn’t love a good garden? They are talking about shooting somebody. Putting them in a garden, that is plain as it can be. This is going out over social media. This has gone too far." Farley said in response.

The conceal carry bill is in Treadaway's Public Safety Committee where he is chairman. Farley also is also a member and is vice-chairman. Both men consider the post a threat.

"When you cross the line, advocating violence because you don't like how someone may have voted or a position they have taken, that is pretty serious,” Treadaway said.

The president of Bama Carry takes exception to the threat allegation.

"I thought how anyone could think of that as a threat is a far stretch, you know? We don't allow that. We don't allow slander on our page. We don't allow profanity on our page," Eddie Fulmer said.

Fulmer said their rules will be posted on their Facebook front page over what's allowed or not.

Fulmer said he concedes the bill is likely dead for the session.

Farley still plans to speak to the full house and law enforcement about the threat next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.