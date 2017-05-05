National Water Center on UA campus gets additional funding

A center in Tuscaloosa that studies flooding and water issues around the country gets a big boost of federal funding.

The federal government gave more than $19 million to the National Water Center on the University of Alabama campus.

It's America's first-ever clearing house for all natural disasters related to water.

It forecasts floods and droughts and issues warnings on how to protect yourself.

The Center is part of National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

That new money allows them to hire 14 people to work in the facility's operations center.

"That really allows us to go the extra mile, or the last mile, to communicate to the emergency mangers, decision makers. The other aspect is for this is we have allocations for additional high performance computing which is critical," said Edward Clark, Director of the National Water Center.

Clark said they'll begin hiring more people immediately.

