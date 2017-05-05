ATF: AL leads nation in thieves targeting gun stores

Authorities accuse members of the Santony Noland drug organization of backing up threats around Tuscaloosa with guns.

"This was an armed drug trafficking ring that used violence in furtherance of their business. The firearms that were taken, the vast majority of them were stolen," said David Hyche with the ATF.

In 2016, there were 25 gun store burglaries in Alabama.

Last year, thieves broke in and stolen more than 50 weapons from Guns and Ammo in Tuscaloosa alone.

"From what I understand, we're number one in the nation for gun store burglaries," Hyche added.

Tuscaloosa police say more than half of the weapons stolen during the Guns and Ammo burglary have been recovered.

Overall, officials with the AFT say there were 82 reported incidents accounting for 1,182 firearms stolen or lost in Alabama gun stores and or other businesses.

Captain Brad Mason, with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, adds there's a concern of people leaving guns unattended in unlocked cars too.

"There's a number of times vehicles get broken into were not locked. That's a huge problem. That statistics that I looked at over the past four months are probably around 70 percent of auto burglaries are locked cars," Mason explained.

Law enforcement wants gun owners to take steps to secure and document their weapons so they don't end up in the hands of criminals.

