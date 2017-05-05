Alabama 200 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama 200

MOBILE, AL (WBRC) -

The kickoff for Alabama 200 is underway in Mobile.

It's the state's three-year celebration of Alabama's 200th anniversary.

You can watch the full ceremony below. Click here to visit the official website: http://www.alabama200.org/

