FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers Friday afternoon, cool Friday night

Records will be broken this afternoon. The record low high is 59 degrees and our highs are struggling to reach the lower 50s. Spotty showers continue to move across the area this afternoon with highs only in the 50s. We can expect the wet and breezy conditions to continue through the early evening. This will mean a few slick roads across the area. Temperatures are about 20 plus degrees cooler than average for this time of year. We will see a slow clearing tonight with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s.

The weekend forecast looks gorgeous! If you're heading to Talladega for the races, the weather will be picture perfect both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s on Saturday. Expect a few clouds during the morning hours with breezy conditions during the day. We'll see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. The weather will be clear later tonight with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 74.

We'll see a bit of a warming trend next week. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 70s with temperatures rebounding into the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see a few showers in the forecast by late week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.