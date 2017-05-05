On Your Side Investigation Follow Up: Jeff Co registrar begins checks on demolished city properties

After an On Your Side Investigation revealed votes cast in Birmingham during the 2016 general election were tied to properties deemed “vacant house fires” in 2015, Jefferson County election officials are working with the city of Birmingham to implement additional checks on voter rolls.

“This is a positive development,” said Barry Stephenson, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars.

City officials forwarded a list to Stephenson’s office of approximately 350 properties demolished since January 2016. Stephenson says the addresses will be verified and checked for whether a voter registration uses any of them.

Any voters registered to a demolished property will be moved to an “inactive” voter list, which means those voters cannot vote, in-person or by absentee ballot, until their addresses are updated. They are not removed from voter rolls.

The city will continue to provide a list of demolished properties monthly moving forward.

Even before this check on demolished properties, voter roll updates happened on an ongoing basis. But, Stephenson says this additional monthly check will help maintain the most up-to-date voter rolls.

“This will help those folks, who have moved, vote in the correct area of the county that they are residing in. We want to make sure that, one, they are assigned to the right precinct and, two, that they get the correct ballot,” explained Stephenson.

Stephenson says the check on the approximate 350 properties received from the city Thursday will be completed before the city elections on August 22, and the primary for the special Senate election on August 15.

Voters can update a registered address at a polling location on election day, electronically (https://www.alabamavotes.gov/olvr/default.aspx), or by mail. For more information, visit AlabamaVotes.gov or call 1-800-274-8683.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.