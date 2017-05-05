Free rides Saturday on the MAX Magic City Connector - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Free rides Saturday on the MAX Magic City Connector

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will offer free rides on the MAX Magic City Connector on Saturday May 6, 2017.

Officials say they are hoping to encourage new customers and visitors to take public transit.

“We offer free Wi-Fi and a pleasant atmosphere. You can’t beat the convenience of riding versus driving. Take public transportation and connect with all that Birmingham has to offer,” said MAX Executive Director Barbara Murdock.

