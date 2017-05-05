Judge denies request from Tracey Grissom for new trial

A Tuscaloosa County woman convicted of her ex-husband’s 2012 murder will not get a new trial, following an order filed this week by a judge in Tuscaloosa.



Judge John H. England, Jr. denied Tracey Grissom’s Rule 32 petition for post-conviction relief.

In March, Grissom’s new attorney argued that the previous counsel, for both Grissom’s trial and request for appeal, was ineffective. The attorney also argued that the previous counsel failed to present a defense of post-traumatic stress disorder.



England’s order says the defendant failed to prove by a preponderance of evidence that her counsel was deficient.



Tracey Grissom was found guilty in 2014 of the shooting death of Hunter Grissom. She is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence.

