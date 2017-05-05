Jill: Temperatures running some 25 degrees below normal Friday

RECORD COLD: We are certainly on track to set record minimum high temperatures today. Previous record in Birmingham is 59 degrees set in 2013, 62 degrees in Anniston set in 1931 and 58 degrees in Tuscaloosa set in 2013.



Spotty areas of drizzle and rain early on will become more widespread during the afternoon hours.



Gusty winds will continue to create a colder feel in the 40s. I don’t know about you, but I am wearing my winter boots to stay warm and I definitely am using the heat in my vehicle and house. It was tough leaving the warmth of my house this morning too.



TALLADEGA WEEKEND: The weather improves quickly on Saturday! Temperatures start off in the middle and upper 40s and rise into the 70s during the afternoon hours. A front moving in from the north on Saturday evening may bring a few showers to folks out in Talladega, though the better chance sets up north of I-20 and east of I-65 between 7-11 p.m. It will be breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 20 mph.



Sunday starts off in the upper 40s and temperatures rise into the lower 70s during the afternoon hours. Sunshine will be abundant.



NEXT WEEK: Highs in the 80s return and a stretch of dry days. It’s looking toasty after Tuesday and highs in the middle and upper 80s. The next chance for rain and storms looks to impact us late on Thursday into Friday.



Discussing the coolest day since the middle of March on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

