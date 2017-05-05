Northport man, 24, killed in car crash

State troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man from Northport.

Christopher Brady Watts, 24, died Friday morning when the 1998 Jeep Cherokee he was driving left the road and overturned. Troopers say Watts was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash happened on Alabama 171, about seven miles northwest of Northport.

