AL schools honored by US Department of Education

Congratulations to Childersburg Elementary, Sycamore School in Talladega County and UAB for being named among the 2017 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools by Education Department Secretary, Betsy DeVos!

45 schools, nine districts, and nine post-secondary institutions are being honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness and ensure effective sustainability education.

"I commend each school, district, and institution of higher education for their efforts to create a healthy learning environment for students, faculty and staff," said DeVos.

The schools will be honored with national recognition events on July 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. and will also be recognized at the Alabama State Board of Education on May 11.

All schools will be celebrated with a picnic lunch provided by the Environmental Education Association of Alabama.

