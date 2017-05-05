Mickey: A cooler day with scattered light rainfall

We begin our Friday with overcast skies with patchy drizzle and light rainfall. Temperatures start out in the 40s to 50s around 4 a.m. and are not expected to warm too much today.

With a 50 percent chance of showers, look for noontime temperatures to be in the 40s to low 50s.

Our rain is expected to end tonight and with skies clearing look for Saturday morning low temperatures in the 40s. Lots of sunshine should warm our temperatures quickly into the mid 70s by Saturday afternoon. The is a slight chance of a brief shower in our northeastern counties late Saturday night.

The forecast remains pleasant for race-goers in Talladega for Sunday with sunshine with morning temps in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

We should continue to hold onto a dry forecast through mid-week next week, with high temperatures warming back into the 80s.

Long range forecast models indicate our next best chance of rain moving in here again by Friday.

